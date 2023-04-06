Obituary of Robert Burgess, 83

– Robert “Bob” Burgess was born to Marshall and Frances Burgess in a small Colorado mining town in October of 1939. He graduated from Douglas County High School and Western State College of Colorado with a B.A. in Business and Accounting. He joined the Air Force and worked as a jet mechanic. After a stint as a CPA, he joined Ford Motor Company and began a life-long career in the car business. Following graduation, Bob married the love of his life, Joan. Bob and Joan enjoyed years of camping, hiking and exploring before settling down to have a family. Their daughters, Gail and Linda, enjoyed limitless support from their dad who showered them with love and encouragement.

Bob worked for Ford Motor Company and eventually moved to administrative roles at Ford dealerships in Colorado and California. He landed in Paso Robles in 1995 and worked at Fair City Ford. Under his leadership, it became Paso Robles Ford and moved to its current location.

During his career, he was always cognizant of his role in support of the community where he lived. He participated in United Way, Paso Chamber of Commerce (including recognition as Roblan of the Month), Rotary (a founder of Paso Robles Sunrise Club), Estrella Warbirds Museum, Atascadero Elks Club and many others. He was a positive influence in many lives.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joan, his sister Bertha, his daughters Gail and Linda (Dan), grandchildren Justin (Terri), Colin, Cianja, Nathan, Theo and Duncan and great-grandchildren Brooke and James. They will greatly miss his friendly face, unfailing support, and love. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Frances Burgess, his sister Charlotte and nephew Keith.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory to Estrella Warbirds Museum or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held later this spring.

