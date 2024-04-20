Obituary of Robert Daniel Prophet, 87

April 30, 1936 – March 16, 2024

– Robert was born April 30, 1936, in Haverhill Massachusetts to Georgina Starkey and Wilfred Prophet. both preceded him in death. Robert was the eldest of four brothers two of his brothers preceded in death, George Winston Prophet of Sacramento, and Leon Starkey Shingle Springs, Calif, he is survived by George Starkey Jr of Folsom.

Robert’s beloved wife Patricia Ann Prophet preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2023, they were married for 66 years and were true childhood sweethearts that met at the age of 12 and never looked back. They lived in Connecticut until 1968 and came to California with their two children.

He is survived by both children; their eldest child Lynnette Morrison and her husband Craig Morrison of Paso Robles and their son Brian Prophet and his wife Teri Moore-Prophet of Chula Vista, CA.

He was fondly nicknamed “Poppy” by his eldest grandson and survived by Micah Utter and his wife Lacey Utter of Paso Robles and their two children, great-grandchildren Kailer Utter and Priscilla Utter of Paso Robles, also grandsons Isaac Utter of Rancho Cordova, Calif, and Jonathan Morrison of Paso Robles.

Granddaughters Aubrey Prophet and Jillian Prophet and grandson Mitchell Prophet of Visalia and great-grandsons Kamden Flenory, Braxtn Vasquez, Tate Vasquez also of Visalia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Sacramento, Calif., and many cousins in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Robert aka Bob to so many served his country proudly as a Marine and also in the Air Force he was active in the Marine Corps League of the Central Coast for many years, He was also part of the Honor Guard and was active in Toys for Tots. Both he and his wife Pat were active members of First Baptist Church of Paso Robles.

Bob retired from CMC in 2001 he was always a go-getter in the community he was always in sales prior to last 13 years at CMC. Lots of people remember him from the Pizza Express in Paso Robles, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo he and his daughter were the original owners of the restaurant that still goes today. Bob’s love of cooking through the years and his passion for being an entrepreneur; he was an active real estate agent for many years after he retired from CMC.

Everyone who knew him loved his sense of humor and his great smile there wasn’t anyone he would hesitate to lend a helping hand to. He loved his family friends and his church Bob lived in Paso Robles with Pat since 1983 they loved going to the coast together and especially in his retirement they would picnic and nap by Morro Rock most days they took a drive together.

Dad although we hated to see you go we were so happy that you were finally reunited with Mom this past year without her was more than you could bear. It was miraculous in your final moments with us as you watched her baking you cookies “those famous chocolate chip,” when I asked you what kind that party in heaven must have been great we love you Poppy until we meet again you will forever live in all our hearts thank you for giving us the best life…you will be remembered fondly.

We will lay them both to rest together at the Veterans Memorial at the Paso Robles District Cemetery at a graveside Service on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

