Obituary of Robert Earle, 85

Robert Earle

Published by Legacy Remembers on Mar. 4, 2024.

– Robert John Earle, 85, of Templeton, Calif., passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

Bob was born Feb. 6, 1939 to Frederick and Luella Earle at Cornwall Hospital in Vails Gate, New York. He attended Pearl River Public School in Pearl River, New York He joined the Air Force directly after high school. He served from 1957 to 1961 in Reykjavik, Iceland, Vietnam, and at Bolling AFB. Curtis LeMay, an air force general, requested Bob’s services as his personal aide.

After discharging from the Air Force, Bob completed an Accounting degree at Union College in New York. He then worked for Singer Corporation for over 40 years, first as an accountant, then an auditor, finally becoming their Mid-Western Regional Manager. He was passionate about sewing machines and loved what he did for a living.

Bob had two children, Diane Joan Earle and Matthew John Earle. He loved coaching his kid’s sports teams, especially the select soccer team on which Matt played. He also loved classic cars, attending his grandkid’s sporting events, and a weekly lunch with the guys at Blast & Brew. He was an avid fan of the New York Giants football team and the New York Yankees baseball team.

Bob met his wife, Brenda, in second grade. They often walked to school together. Bob told her he would marry her one day and gave her a big purple ring he found in a box of cereal. But after high school they went their separate ways, They crossed paths once again at their 50th high school reunion. Married soon after in Quintana Roo, they spent many happy years together.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Cirrillo Earle, his parents, Frederick and Luella Earle, and his step-daughter Kathleen Hurst.

Bob will be dearly missed by his surviving family:

His wife, Brenda Thomason Earle.

His daughter, Diane Earle (Rick Stl Clair) and her children Ryan Waters, Ashley Waters and Brandon Waters.

His son,Matt Earle (Shauna), and their children Adam Earle, Aidan Locktish and Bob’s little princess, Vanessa Earle.

His step children,

Karin Taylor (Bob) and their children: Luke, Benjamin and Ann.

Leslie Joslin (Bob) and their children Jennie, Bobby (Jenn), John Mark (Linnea) and Brian (Lauryn).

John Hurst (Kathy) and his children Billy (Rachel) and Bob’s great-grandson, Brooks, Emily, Katie B. and Bob’s great-grandson, Dean.

Robin Van Duren (Drew) and their children Jakob and Lindsey.

A memorial service for Robert Earle will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at Atascadero Gospel Chapel.

-From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media