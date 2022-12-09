Obituary of Robert Guthrie, 87

Robert “Bob” Guthrie

Nov. 20, 2022

Atascadero, California

– Bob Guthrie, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, in Atascadero. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Doris Guthrie, and his brothers William Guthrie of Colorado and Gerald Guthrie of Kansas. He leaves behind his one sister, Joanne Wangerin of Kansas, and his six children: Geri (Chuck) Mackey, Paula (Pat) Soued, Renee (Tom) East, Brenda Jenkins, Dawn (Ken) Blankinship, and Cheryl Berry; as well as 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He and his family have lived in Atascadero for over 55 years. In his earlier years, Bob served as a member of the US Navy and was employed as an electrical technician with Pacific Gas & Electric Company. He enjoyed serving as an active church member with Atascadero Christian Church and most recently with Cornerstone Community Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting, camping, and being outdoors with his children and grandkids.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Community Church in Atascadero.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2022.

