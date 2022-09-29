Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 29, 2022
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Robert Henry Miller, 90
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Robert Henry Miller, 90 

Posted: 5:05 am, September 29, 2022 by News Staff
Obituary of Robert Henry Miller, 90

Robert Henry Miller.

– Robert Henry Miller, age 90, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Robert was born on April 5, 1932.

He is in the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.

Click here to view more photos of Miller, or to leave a story or note. 

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.