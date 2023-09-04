Obituary of Robert Keith Morrison, 91

Robert Morrison

September 1, 1931 – July 10, 2023

Santa Margarita, California

– Robert Keith Morrison, 91, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2023, in Templeton California. Born in Hollywood on Sept. 1, 1931, to 2nd generation Californians, Roy and Veva Morrison. He grew up with his younger brother Kenneth on the family’s cattle, hay, and grain ranch located in Calabasas and Agora. After graduating from Canoga Park High School, he attended the University of California at Davis. He attained his doctorate from the School of Veterinary Medicine in 1956. While in college he was in the Agricultural Fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho.

Robert owned and operated the Woodland Hills Veterinary Clinic from 1956 to 1985. In 1957 he married Dianne Hunt from Santa Barbara, his lifelong wife and business partner, who together raised their three children. In 1978, the Camatta Ranch in San Luis Obispo County was purchased in trade for the remainder of the Calabasas/Agora Ranch. For decades, Robert has been raising a large herd of high-quality black Angus cattle, with the help of his family. When he could take time away from the responsibilities of the ranch, he enjoyed traveling the world, with his wife. He was a long-time member of the California Cattleman’s Association and San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his Brother Kenneth Morrison, his children Tamy Elliot (Brent), Mark Morrison (Felicia), and Stasi Wilson (Matt) along with 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Donations can be made in memory of Robert K. Morrison to the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo at www.lcslo.org/donate.

Your expressions of sympathy are greatly appreciated during this difficult time.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 3, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

