Obituary of Robert L. Mapel, 51

Robert L. Mapel

3/5/72-1/31/24

– Robert passed suddenly of cardiac arrest at Twin Cities hospital.

He was born in Ohio moving with family to California in 1977. Attending schools in Paso Robles and was a Boy Scout with Troop 60. Rob spent time in Arizona and Nevada before joining the US Army. He was stationed in Korea. After discharge he lived in North Carolina and was active in the Red Cross. Rob was proud of his service during 9/11. He returned to CA. for a time before moving to Australia. Rob returned to Paso Robles in 2012. He worked for Atascadero Waste Management and Lake Pavilion.

He’s survived by his mother Laura Brown (Paso Robles) father Craig Mapel (Kentucky) sister Tara Mapel (Anaheim) and two nieces. He will be missed by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends. Rob had a generous giving heart.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media