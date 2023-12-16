Obituary of Robert Marcel ‘Bob’ McDaniel, 74

– Robert Marcel “Bob” McDaniel, 74, passed away on Nov. 1, 2023, in Paso Robles, California. He was born on April 22, 1949, in Statesville, North Carolina. Bob was a hardworking individual who valued his family and remained humble throughout his life.

Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruth McDaniel, his wife of 45 years, Jacqueline Rae McDaniel, and brother Sam Boykin.

Bob is survived by his children, Scott (Trinity), Steve (Natalie), and Leanne. He was a loving grandfather to Keirsyn (Tyler), Matthew, Shane, Sydney, and Noah, and a great-grandfather to Cecily. Bob is also survived by his brothers, David, Patrick, Roy, Randy, and Tim. He shared a special bond with his partner, Ginger.

Throughout his career, Bob held various positions in the beverage industry. He started as a route salesman at Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. and later became vice president at Royal Crown Cola and Trinity Beverage Company. Bob’s dedication and leadership skills led him to become the president and CEO of Culligan Water Company International. He further excelled in his career as the general manager and CEO of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company.

Outside of work, Bob enjoyed traveling, golfing, walking his dog (Chip), and taking care of his yard. These hobbies brought him joy by allowing him to relax and appreciate the beauty of nature.

Bob was a gentle soul and friend to every person he met. Even during his last days, the happiness of others was on his mind. Many times, he expressed the strong desire for his loved ones to be happy.

Bob’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his work ethic and devotion to his family. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Paso Robles, California, on Feb. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. We will honor Bob’s life and celebrate the memories he created with his loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Bob’s name.

Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Robert Marcel “Bob” McDaniel. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Published by Legacy Remembers on Dec. 15, 2023.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media