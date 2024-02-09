Obituary of Robert Michael Heneveld, 81

– Robert Michael Heneveld was born on Sept. 5, 1943 in Auburn, Washington and passed away on Jan. 16, 2024 in Paso Robles, California after bravely facing the many challenges of dementia. He was affectionately known as “Mike” to his friends and family. His parents, Mary Jayne and Robert Max Madison, later added his sister, Katherine Rose, to their family. His father, a valiant Air Force Captain, tragically lost his life in the line of duty on Feb. 7, 1949. Mary Jayne later remarried to Charles Heneveld. It was during this time that Mike’s name changed from Madison to Heneveld and the Heneveld family expanded to include Mike’s two half-brothers, Mark and Jon.

Mike’s life was filled with many chapters, each marked by his unwavering dedication to family and a commitment to his dental profession. He embarked on a journey that included two marriages and the joy of fatherhood. His first marriage to Sally Dudley led to the birth of two beautiful daughters, Christy (Story) and Lindsay (Pera). He found love once more when he married Barbara Leech, gaining a step-daughter, Jamie (Howe) and settling in Palo Alto, California.

Education was of paramount importance to Mike. He attended San Jose State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Art degree in Biological Sciences with a minor in Chemistry, before furthering his studies at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco, achieving his Doctor of Dental Science degree. Mike established his dental practice in Burlingame, California dedicating three decades to serving his patients, alongside his partner, Scott Hallsted.

After a long career in dentistry, Mike retired to Templeton, California where he and Barbara enjoyed building a straw bale home. He continued to pursue his passion for handyman work, fixing just about anything that needed to be fixed or built. Mike also enjoyed woodworking, tending to his animals and spending time on the water at many lakes. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Poppy,” “Padre” and “Grampy.”

Mike is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Barbara, and his daughters, Christy (David), Lindsay (Casey), and Jamie (Ceil), as well as his sister, Katherine, and brothers, Mark and Jon (Lara). He leaves a lasting impact on his eight grandchildren: James, Charlie, and Christopher Story; Sage, Cricket, and Ember Pera; and Emma and Ceil Howe, IV. Lastly, his beloved dog and constant companion, Tessi.

Robert Michael Heneveld will forever be remembered for his unwavering love and dedication to his family, as well as his lifelong commitment to making a positive impact on the world around him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

A celebration of life to commemorate Mike’s journey will be held on Feb. 10 at the Loading Chute in Creston, California a cherished family gathering spot. This will be a time for friends and family to come together, share stories, and celebrate the life of a remarkable man who touched the hearts of all who knew him.

To honor Mike’s memory and the immense challenges posed by dementia, his family kindly requests that memorial donations be made in his name to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

