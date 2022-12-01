Obituary of Rodolfo Torres Marino, 81

Translated from Spanish:

– On the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2022, Rodolfo Torres passed away at the age of 81. He was born in Chichihualco, Guerrero, Mexico, and immigrated to the United States in 1981. Together with his wife Navidad Torres they raised their children, Martha, Felipe, Marcelina, Pablo, and Nidia. In Mexico and in the United States he was a farm worker. He was a very reserved and quiet man with a generous and helpful heart. He was always very responsible, committed, and dedicated to his work.

His parents Pablo Torres and Cristina Marino and his son Felipe Torres preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Navidad and his children Martha, Marcelina, Pablo, and Nidia, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A public memorial service will be held at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. A public mass will be held at St. Rosa de Lima Parish on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., and the burial will be at Paso Robles cemetery at 1 p.m.

Original Spanish version:

En la tarde del 17 de noviembre de 2022, Rodolfo Torres, falleció a la edad de 81 años. Nació en Chichihualco, Guerrero, México e inmigro a Estados Unidos en el año 1981. Junto a su esposa Navidad Torres criaron a sus hijos, Martha, Felipe, Marcelina, Pablo y Nidia. En México y Estados Unidos fue trabajador agrícola. Era un hombre muy reservado y callado con un corazón generoso y servicial. Siempre fue muy responsable, comprometido y dedicado a su trabajo. Sus padres Pablo Torres y Cristina Marino y su hijo Felipe Torres fallecieron con anterioridad. Le sobreviven su esposa Navidad y sus hijos Martha, Marcelina, Pablo y Nidia, varios nietos y bisnietos.

Se llevará a cabo un servicio conmemorativo público en la funeraria de Paso Robles el 5 de diciembre de 2022 de 5 p.m. a 9 p.m. El Rosario se hará a las 6:30 p.m. Una Misa pública se llevará a cabo en la Parroquia Sta. Rosa de Lima el martes, 6 de diciembre de 2022 a las 11 a.m. y el entierro será en el cementerio de Paso Robles a la 1 p.m. de la tarde.

– From Dignity Memorial.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media