Obituary of Roger Stallmann, 80

– Roger Dale Stallmann, 80, passed away on April 7, 2023, at Twin Cities Community Hospital. He was born on Oct. 31, 1942, in Chester, Illinois to Herman and Wilma Stallmann, who preceded him in death.

Roger grew up on a farm in Chester, Illinois, and attended Chester High School and Southern Illinois University. He was a member of the National Honor Society, and at university, he was a physics major and then later an electronics technology major.

After completing his education, he went on to work at several companies, including Sangamo Electric, Memorex, Advanced Memory Systems, System Industries, Silonics, ROLM, Siemens, and IBM. Roger was a dedicated employee and was highly respected by his colleagues. He contributed to the design of electronic filters, modem development, punch-card readers, inkjet printers, storage devices, and many other cutting-edge products. His roles were significant, and his work ethic was a source of inspiration to many.

In his free time, Roger enjoyed church fellowship, cooking, camping, and mushroom hunting. He was also an avid stamp collector and would often spend hours carefully examining and organizing his collection.

Roger was also a devoted family man who always made time for his loved ones. He will be deeply missed by his wife Jencye, brother Leonard, sister Shirley, sons Mark Wes, and Mike, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Roger’s strong Christian heart touched many lives, and his legacy will live on through them.

A service to celebrate the life of Roger will be held on May 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles, California. Friends and family are invited to attend and share their memories of Roger. The family requests donations to the Lutheran Hour in lieu of flowers.

