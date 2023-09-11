Obituary of Roger Thorson, 83

– Roger Thorson, born on Aug. 25, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Waldemar and Charlotte Thorson, passed from this life on Sept. 5, 2023, leaving behind a rich legacy and cherished memories.

Roger’s life was shaped by love of life and family and by adventure. Following World War II, the family moved to Germany for his father’s job as an economic advisor. Roger became friends with German children and became fluent in street German. His father’s connection with General Eisenhower led Roger to a unique childhood memory of riding his bicycle to the Eisenhower compound and playing with the general’s tin soldiers.

Upon returning to the United States, the Thorson family traded the luxury of high society life in Germany for the rigors of farm work in Virginia. Roger’s indomitable spirit was evident when he once fell off a tractor, breaking his ankle, and crawled back to the house for help.

A move to California brought Roger to the strand in Manhattan Beach, where he reveled in days spent playing on the beach and occasionally sleeping under the catamarans. His love of cars and mechanics led him to stock car racing. He drove his race car cross-country to Indianapolis, won the race and then drove the car home (most race cars were trailered). When he got to Texas, he still had $5.00 left and decided to stay an extra day despite an approaching hurricane.

Roger’s entrepreneurial spirit shone as he took over Carline Auto Parts in Torrance, California in 1961. Recognizing the challenges posed by inclement weather on the auto parts business, he ingeniously focused on tire chains for travelers heading to the local mountains, attracting a steady stream of customers, often lined up out the door.

In 1989, Roger relocated the business to Paso Robles, California, renaming it Chains Required and specializing in wholesaling tire chains. Over time, he expanded his offerings to include snow toys, winter and summer apparel and camping supplies, building a successful and unique business.

Roger’s zest for life knew no bounds. In his earlier years, he embraced scuba diving, motorcycles, boating, snow skiing, water skiing and cooking. His culinary talents garnered awards at county and state fairs.

Roger leaves behind a loving family, including his wife of 42 years, Suzanne, his son Trigg, his daughters Amanda Ferrell and Megan Youmans, six grandchildren, and his sister Catherine. He was preceded in death by his son, Erik, his parents, and a sister, Jacqueline.

Roger will forever be remembered for his boundless love of life, his brilliant mind and incredible memory, his generosity, and his unwavering devotion to his family. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know him.

In celebration of Roger’s life, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. James Church in Paso Robles. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. Roger may have embarked on his final journey, but his spirit will continue to shine bright in our memories.

