Obituary of Ronald Harold Bornemann, 80

– Ronald Harold Bornemann, 80, of Hilbert, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. He was born July 24, 1943, in Paso Robles, California, the son of Harold and Mabel Bornemann (Menting). He married Dolores Ann Diener on Aug. 8, 1964, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hilbert.

He received his accounting degree from Badger Business College and would go on to work as an accountant for over 40 years with Suttner Accounting until he retired in 2005. He faithfully served the Lord as church treasurer of St. Peter’s in Hilbert for more than 40 years.

An accountant by profession, he was a carpenter at heart. He constructed his family home in Hibert in 1968. Some 20 years later, he would design and build a cabin in Ashland County, Wisconsin with his brothers. He loved a project and was willing to help anyone who needed his skills. He also enjoyed the quiet time of fishing, especially with his sons and their families.

‘A good man’, these are the words you’ll hear from anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Bornemann; sons: Jeffrey (Kimberly) and Brian (Jessica); four grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Lila, and Mason; brothers Gary (Eileen) and Eric (Lynn); a sister-in-law: Bridget Bornemann; and a brother-in-law: Daniel (Connie) Diener.

He joins his son Darin, his brother Keith, and his parents in eternal peace. Ronald was also preceded in death by his in-laws: Emil and Erna Diener, Dale (Suzanne) Diener, and Darlene (Randy) Rollins.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church (43 N. 3rd St) in Hilbert with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating.

Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, and on Wednesday at the church at noon. A committal service will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Hilbert immediately following funeral services. At the time of the service and following, there will be a link available above for those wishing to watch a live stream or archived recording of the service, watch a memorial video, or see pictures of the flowers and gifts given to the family.

