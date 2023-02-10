Obituary of Ronald Richardson, 67

Ronald Richardson

Jan. 24, 1956 – Jan. 31, 2023

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

A committal graveside service for Ronald will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, Calif.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Richardson family.

