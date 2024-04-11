Obituary of Russell C Blackburn, 95

– Russell C. Blackburn passed away on March 9, 2024, with his daughter and granddaughters by his side, at the age of 95.

Born to Russell Blackburn and Viola Kees Blackburn in Richmond, Indiana.

Russell graduated from Richmond Senior High School, joined the Navy, and was a draftsman at Natco in Richmond. This is where he met and then married the love of his life, Mary Lee. They were married for 67 years.

In the late 60s, Russell moved his family to Palo Alto, California where he worked for Ford Aerospace as a design specialist and raised his family.

Upon retirement, Russell and Mary Lee moved to Punta Gorda Isles, Florida then relocated to Sun Lakes, Ariz. After Mary Lee’s passing, he moved to Paso Robles, California near family. Russell had an impeccable sense of humor, which he often shared with his granddaughters that he adored. He and Mary Lee enjoyed spending time watching their daughter’s track meets, loved his dogs, and teaching them tricks. He liked to exercise, golf, work in his yard (always beautifully landscaped), and could build and fix anything.

He will be missed by his daughter Pamela Jo, granddaughters Russhelle and Lauryn, brother Gayle Brown, sister Lucretia Brown-Bullock, brother-in-law Louie Bullock, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Russell was predeceased by wife Mary Lee and son Phillip Blackburn.

