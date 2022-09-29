Obituary of Sandra Claire Culver, 90

July 15, 1932 – Sept. 18, 2022

– Sandy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Milton C. Culver & their three sons: Fred (Denise); Bill (Robin); and Mitch (Stella); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (and counting). Sandy was born in Burbank, Calif., where her parents, Fredrick Charles and Evalyn Viola Wilson raised their two daughters, Sandra and her sister, Barbara (Bobbie).

Sandy attended Glendale High School where she and Milton met. She continued with college before marrying Milton in 1952. Subsequently, they uprooted and moved to Paso Robles where Sandy put her skills to good use, helping run many of the local clubs and organizations. Sandy was one of the founders of Pioneer Players, serving on their board, as well as contributing her many talents. Sandy possessed a positive, guiding light and faith that will be missed by all her friends. She loved life, recognizing its amazing, varied possibilities.

Her parting words for Milton were “My Life was an E-ticket ride, Wondrous.”

– From Legacy.com.

