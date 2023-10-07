Obituary of Sandra Kay Pennywell, 58

04/16/1965 – 09/18/2023

– It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Kay Pennywell, née Gibson a beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend. Sandra passed away on Sept. 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with metastatic cancer. She was 58 years old.

Sandra was born on April 16, 1965, in the vibrant city of San Jose, California. She was the cherished daughter of Robert and Rinell Gibson, who later settled in Paso Robles, California, where they made their forever home. Sandra’s journey in life was marked by dedication, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to her family and her career.

In 1988, Sandra began her illustrious career with the California Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer. Her exceptional dedication and tireless work ethic propelled her through the ranks, and she achieved the positions of Warden and Associate Director for the Division of Adult Institutions. Sandra’s leadership and integrity in her work earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and subordinates.

But Sandra was not only a dedicated professional; she was also a loving and devoted mother. She leaves behind her cherished children, Adrian Pennywell and Asia Pennywell, who were a constant source of pride and joy in her life. Sandra’s love and support for her children were immeasurable, and she instilled in them the values of hard work, determination, and compassion.

Sandra’s vivacious spirit was infectious to all fortunate enough to know her. She possessed a remarkable ability to make everyone around her feel loved and valued. She had a heart that knew no bounds and always went above and beyond to ensure the happiness and comfort of those she cared for. Sandra was known for her warm hospitality and her talent for hosting unforgettable family gatherings. She had a passion for travel and created cherished memories on vacations with her family and friends. No one left her presence without a full heart and a satisfied appetite, as she was the epitome of a gracious host, making sure everyone was well-fed and content.

Sandra is survived by her loving children; Adrian Pennywell, his wife Shiresa; Asia Pennywell, her father Robert (Bob) Gibson, her brother Josh Gibson, his wife Michele; her adored granddaughter, Aria Pennywell, her dearest lifelong friend John Pennywell and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Sandra’s legacy of love, dedication, and kindness will forever live on through them.

She was pre-deceased by her loving mother Rinell Gibson, Grandparents Richard and Nellie Dillon, and William and Laurie Gibson. Sandra touched the lives of countless individuals throughout her journey, and her memory will be cherished in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten, and her light will continue to shine through her children and granddaughter.

In honor of Sandra’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held at the end of October. Please contact family members for further information. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles, which Sandra held dear to her heart.

Sandra Kay Pennywell may have left this world, but her spirit and love will forever remain with us. Rest in eternal peace, dear Sandra.

