Obituary of Sandra ‘Sandy’ Jean Viborg, 85 

– Sandra ‘Sandy’ Jean Viborg, 85, of Paso Robles passed away on Saturday, Dec. 2. Sandy was born on Oct. 14, 1938 in Torrington, Connecticut. At the age of 7 years old her parents, Charles and Dorothy Woodland, along with her sisters, Patricia and Marylou, moved the family to Paso Robles to join other family members who were already here. Sandy graduated from Paso Robles High School with the Class of 1956. After a couple of years of college in the San Jose area, Sandy returned to Paso Robles and met the love of her life, Ole Viborg at a Grange Hall dance in Atascadero.

Sandy and Ole were married on Dec. 27, 1960 after Ole received his application for citizenship. Together they started Oli Viborg, Inc. Paving Company with Ole in the field and Sandy Bookkeeping in the office. Sandy kept Ole on the straight and narrow. They celebrated 57 years of marriage until Ole’s death in 2016.

Most will remember Sandy in the past few years, in her wheelchair riding through the city park visiting local shops and restaurants. Sandy wore out three electric wheelchairs during that time, always on the go!

Sandy was very active in the community and was voted Citizen of The Year in 2010. She was a long-time supporter and committee member of the North County Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles. Sandy was past Chairman of Amigos De Los Niños, and founding member of the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center. She supported many community organizations, including 4-H and FFA, purchasing livestock at the Mid State Fair Livestock Auction year after year.

Sandy is survived by her son Paul. his wife, Debbie and their two children, daughter Daniika and son Ole-Kriistian, and by her daughter Katrina, her husband Scott and their two daughters, Karalena and Kassandra.

A Funeral Service will be held, 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 295 Old County Rd., in Templeton, Calif. Sandy will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Ole in the Paso Robles District Cemetery following the funeral service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

