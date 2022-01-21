Obituary of Sandra Wright (Bradshaw), 76

– On Jan. 15, 2022, Sandra Wright (Bradshaw) left this world to be with her heavenly father. Sandy was a caring daughter to Rayburn and Venida Bradshaw, devoted wife to her love “Big Al,” proud mother to her handsome sons John (Lani), Rod, and Tim Childers, doting grandmother, feisty sister, cheerleading aunt, cool cousin, and loyal friend to many.

Sandy was born in Michigan on June 21, 1945. When she was in the second grade her family moved to Los Osos where they lived for three years before moving permanently to Atascadero. After graduating high school with the class of 1963 she continued her education at Cuesta College. Her professional highlights include working as a librarian at Cal Poly University and nearly two decades with the Atascadero State Hospital.

Sandy was fiercely independent and made everyone around her believe anything is possible. She ran an immaculate home on a shoestring budget and always found enough to give to others. She opened her home to countless friends, family, and rescue animals.

Sandy had an eye for fashion and was an unforgettable beauty inside and out. She loved the arts and was very creative. One of her favorite things to do was attend the Mid-State fair. She would camp in line to make sure her loved ones got front row seats to their favorite artists and carefully planned a schedule to attend all the shows. She was often found at the Melodrama in Oceano with friends and family in tow. With everything she did she looked for a way to include others and make it feel special.

Most recently she enjoyed retirement in Cripple Creek, Colorado, with Allen Wright, her husband of 31 years. She will be very missed but her light will continue to shine bright in all of the lives she touched.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2-4 p.m., at the Atascadero Lake Pavillion.

