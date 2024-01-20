Obituary of Sara Morgan Wade, 67 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 20, 2024
Posted: 5:37 am, January 20, 2024 by News Staff
Sara Morgan Wade.

Sara Morgan Wade
Feb. 23, 1956 – Dec. 27, 2023
In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Dr. Sara Morgan Wade, age 67, of Atascadero, California passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. There will be a service on Feb. 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 6001 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90045.

 

