Obituary of Sara Morgan Wade, 67

Sara Morgan Wade

Feb. 23, 1956 – Dec. 27, 2023

– Dr. Sara Morgan Wade, age 67, of Atascadero, California passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. There will be a service on Feb. 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 6001 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90045.

