Obituary of Sharon Ann Thompson, 64

– Sharon Ann Thompson, affectionately known as Sissyann or Sis to friends and loved ones, passed away on Aug. 3, 2023, at the age of 64.

Sharon was born on Aug. 26, 1958, to Carron Alvadean Bailey and John Douglas Woods in Modesto, California. She was raised in the Paso Robles area and attended Paso Robles High School where she met her first husband, James Campa. They settled in San Miguel in 1980 and raised three sons together: David Lloyd Campa, Michael James Campa, and Christopher Luke Campa. Sharon later re-married Frank “Buck” Thompson, whom she loved and cared for until he passed away in 2018.

A resident of San Miguel for 43 years, Sharon cared for her children and worked in several dining establishments, most notably Danny’s Cafe, also known as Connie’s. She was a proud member of the Sagebrush Fillies, and enjoyed crocheting, working in the yard, and loved making the long walk from town to the Terrace where she lived with Buck. Sharon was beloved by her friends at the Elkhorn and was a member of the Greater Mission Ministries.

Sharon is survived by three sons: David Campa (Jennifer), Michael Campa (Renée), and Christopher Campa, (Kassandra), three stepsons: Vance Thompson, Paul Thompson, and Ryan Thompson, seven grandchildren: Kenidi Campa, Colton Campa, Destiney Typhair, Christopher Lawrence, Cadence Lawrence, and SarahAnn Campa, two siblings: Linda Engemann and Janet Kohanes, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Carron Richardson, stepfather Ernest Richardson, brothers James Richardson and John Richardson, and sister Patricia Barba.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the San Miguel Park located at 1325 K Street in San Miguel. A light lunch will be served.

