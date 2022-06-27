Obituary of Sharon Lee Bennett, 81

Sharon Lee Bennett

August 7, 1940 – May 31, 2022

Services will include a Rosary, memorial mass, courtyard reception on Aug. 19

– Sharon Lee “Oma” Bennett passed away peacefully May 31, 2022, She was blessed her entire life with the love of God, family, and friends. She has opened her eyes to the brilliant light of Christ.

Sharon is survived by her husband Errol, her three sons, and a daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. brothers, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Born to Alfred and June Hughes on Aug. 7, 1940, in San Diego, Calif, Sharon attended High School in Florida and Imperial Beach, Calif. She was married to Errol, on Aug. 14, 1959 in San Diego. They were married 63 years.

She received an associate’s degree from Southwestern CC. She earned her BA from Redlands University. She made a career at ATT Pacific Bell Telephone and San Diego City Schools. Sharon loved to travel, dogs, and bird watching, She took care to nurture the landscape and wildlife around her Hawk’s Ridge retirement home in Paso Robles. She steadily supported all of her children and grandchildren in their education and extracurricular activities.

Her services will include a Rosary and memorial mass, followed by a courtyard reception on Aug. 19, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Paso Robles, Calif.

