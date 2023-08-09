Obituary of Sharon Louise Tristao, 61

March 23, 1962 – July 2, 2023

– Sharon Louise Tristao was born on March 23, 1962, in Tulare, Calif., to father Louis Vierra Tristao and mother Mildred Grace Stevens Hann Tristao. She was the only child born to Mildred and Louis. Her father already had three children: Genie, Mary, and Bobby Daly, and her mother had two children: Douglas Steven Hann and Linda Carol Hann.

Shari and her family moved from Tulare to Hanford, Calif. where Shari became a member of Hanford First Baptist Church where she was baptized after her confession of faith in Jesus Christ at an early age.

Her mother Mildred Tristao preceded her in death from an aneurysm in Hanford in 1976 when Shari was 13 years old. Her father remarried to Sue Tristao and they moved to Visalia where she graduated from MT. Whitney High School in June of 1980. Shari enlisted in the United States Air Force in November of 1980 where she happily served in active duty until December of 1992. She was stationed around the world in Alaska, Colorado, McGuire AFB New Jersey, and Ramstein, Germany for 5 years where she truly found her love of traveling all over Europe. Trains, planes, and automobiles she was on her way to visit friends and explore the beautiful culture around her.

She chose to return home to Fresno California in 1992 and serve in the Air National Guard as a Warehouse Technician from 1993 to September of 2002. She served while simultaneously getting her B.S. degree from Fresno State University in Food and Nutritional Sciences, Dietetics & Food where she graduated in June of 2000. After graduating she moved to Atascadero and began her position as a Dietary Aide Technician at French hospital in San Luis Obispo where she worked until February 2021. She made a lot of friends there and made regular visits to the gift shop where she bought herself and her beloved friends some gorgeous jewelry items. She made friends everywhere she went and while living in Atascadero her favorite place became Morro Bay where she spent her weekends with friends & family and thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere and festivities all year round.

Shari and David got to know each other through mutual family and hit it off talking and writing for some time until 2008 when Shari traveled to Georgia Republic. She fell in love with him & his 2 sons Giorgi (Gio) and Daviti (Bako). Shari and David were married in her favorite place (which became their favorite place) Morro Bay on March 24 of 2010. She happily settled into married life and motherhood and then was blessed to become a grandparent. David and Shari happily devoted their lives, their dreams, their humor, and their faith in Jesus whether in sickness or in health for the last 13 years together.

Shari was vivacious and energetic. Her positivity and genuine kindness made her popular with her many friends who saw and loved her heart for people and for the Lord. She loved to cook and amassed a large library of cookbooks. She was bright, talkative, and interested in always helping people wherever she went. She loved the lord and witnessed for Christ with everyone.

Sharon Lazarashvili passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 2 of 2023 at the age of 61 at her home in Atascadero.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mildred Tristao, her father Louis Tristao, her stepmother Sue Tristao, her brother Douglas and his wife Shirley w/their son Ryan Tristao, sister Mary Elizabeth Luck, her grandparents Vo & Louis Sr.Tristao, grandparents Hazel Grace and Walter Stevens, her uncle Charles Burns Sr., uncle Leslie (Red) Stevens, her aunt Josie Burns, cousin Steve Burns, cousins Ricky Burns, cousin Clinton Burns, aunt Amelia Downe, and her grandson Giorgi Lazarashvili Jr.

Sharon is survived by: her husband David and her sons Gio and Bako Lazarashvili, her grandchildren Madeline, Levi, Neveah Lazarashvili, Her sister Linda Martin and brother in law Stinson Martin, sister Genie Louis Tristao, sister Bobby Daly, nieces Danielle Evans, Selena Malone and Kellie Dixon, her Uncle Kenny and aunt Marie Stevens, cousins Lynn Quam, Marcie Galloway, Chuck Burns Jr., David Stevens, Susan Stevens, Kristin Patterson, Nathan and Kelsey Stevens and a host of other cousins, friends and those who she considered family.

Shari was loved and cherished by all of us.

Special thanks to Central Coast Hospice whose staff assisted with exceptional care to us as caregivers and to her. A Blue Shield crew of Angels via Tamara Bedoy, thank you for assisting in facilitating her transfer home from UCSF to get her safely home. Cornerstone Church for their support, encouragement, prayers, and assistance during this difficult time. We appreciate all the numerous friends and loved ones for the food, prayers, words of encouragement, and your presence here today to honor and remember Shari Lazarashvili’s life well lived.

