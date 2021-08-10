Obituary of Shirley Clark Herbel, 88

Shirley was born in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 20, 1932

–Shirley Clark Herbel, 88, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2021. Shirley was born in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 20, 1932. Shirley grew up in Oakland, California and attended UC Berkeley. She worked as a Service Representative for the Social Security Administration for several years. She was also an active member in the Central Coast Scottish Society and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, serving as President. She was also a supporter of the Alzheimer Association and advocate for mental health awareness.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, especially those precious times with her grandkids, who affectionately called her Nanoo. She will always be remembered for her empathetic convictions and her clever sense of humor, bringing a smile and laughter to all around her. She will be missed dearly, but her spirit will always be in our hearts.

Shirley is survived by her son, Jeff Herbel, daughter, Janet Clinite, and her grandchildren, Jake Clinite, Weston Clinite and Kaitlyn Clinite, and her nieces and nephews. Shirley’s wish was to have a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer Association.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related