Obituary of Stanley Herbert Furtado, 77 

Stanley Herbert Furtado

Feb. 13, 1947 – April 24, 2024

– It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of Stanley Herbert Furtado Sr. (Feb. 13, 1947- April 24, 2024). To his friends and family, he was a true storyteller, his bright smile and kind words will be sincerely missed.

Stanley was born to Herbert Joseph and Rose Marie Furtado (Pinnov), on Feb. 13, 1947, at St.Francis Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. Stanley was one of five children; three boys and two girls.

Stanley graduated from Kailua High School in Hawaii in 1965. After Stanley graduated he enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the USS Sperry. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Engineman Third Class (EN3), where he served in the Vietnam war.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Stanley Herbert Jr. and brothers Ernest Wayne and Steven Joseph Furtado. Stanley is survived by his sisters; Cynthia Gray and Debbie Furtado-Mendonza; his daughters Tamela Tejeda and Jeannie Clark, their mother, his first wife, Linda Furtado (Hendrix), and his second wife Patty Jewel. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Stanley loved telling stories, surfing, and woodworking. His work was featured at Deprise Brescia Art Gallery in Paso Robles, California.

A service honoring the life of Stanley will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Punchbowl in Honolulu Hawaii in February 2025.

