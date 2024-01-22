Obituary of Stephen John Mulready, 77

– Stephen John Mulready, 77, a resident of Templeton, CA, peacefully passed away on Jan. 13, 2024. He was a good man who was kind, gentle, and fiercely loved his family (which always included a cherished dog or two), friends, and country. Born in San Francisco to John and Evelyn Mulready, Stephen was 10 when he began working weekends in Mulready’s Dry Goods, his father’s store at the corner of Haight and Ashbury in San Francisco. He attended Serra High School before enlisting in the Navy; his subsequent career with Pacific Bell as a technician and manager spanned 33 years.

There he met Judy Steligo, the love of his life; Stephen was married to his “Pretty” for 40 years. Together, they weathered life’s ups and downs, proudly watched Stephen’s sons grow to be men, and enjoyed the good life in the Bay Area before moving to California’s Central Coast wine country to build their dream home not far from the Pacific Ocean.

The ocean was special to Stephen, whether he was walking on the beach or surfing. Sensitive and witty, Stephen appreciated the lighter side of life and found pleasure in a joke, a comedy, or anything humorous or worthy of a smile. He was also uniquely creative; he repurposed simple greeting cards, photos, and simple knick-knacks into beautiful works of art. An avid sports fan, Stephen participated in weekly softball games and was a lifelong San Francisco 49er football fan, attending his first Niner’s game at the age of 3. Stephen devoted years to physical fitness, earning certification as a personal

fitness trainer and bodybuilder, and becoming a personal trainer at the prestigious Pacific Athletic Club in San Carlos, where his 40-year-old physique outshone that of trainers who were 20 years his junior.

In addition to his treasured wife, Judy, Stephen is survived by his sons: John (Gloria) of Melbourne, Florida, and Christian (Miyoko) of San Jose, CA. Left with decades of memories are his siblings Sally Mulready of Gilbert, AZ, Jeannie Bosley and Danny Mulready (Kelly), both of Burlingame, CA, brother-in-law Charles (Kathy) of San Carlos, CA, and sister-in-law Betty (Wayne) of Scottsdale, AZ. Stephen is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Renzo and DeDe Marcolongo, Alexandra Lersey, and Stephanie and Ken Lasbury were dear friends for decades who were significant in Stephen’s life.

Proud of his Irish heritage, Stephen loved the sentiment of this poem:

“May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sunshine always warm your face, the rain fall soft upon your fields,

and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”

No services are planned at this time. To post thoughts, share “Stephen stories,” or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.angelenomortuary.com. Donations in Stephen’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media