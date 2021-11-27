Obituary of Steven Andrew Orduño

– Steven Andrew Orduño, age 70, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Steve, (1951-2021) born to Carmen and Steve in 1951, was full of life and adventure. His dad, Albert Orduño, came into his life when Steve was just five years old. They adopted each other when Steve was a young man. At 16, he met his true love, Cheryl, a month after her 15th birthday. They were married in December 1970. He served in the Air Force during Vietnam and was a proud veteran. In his younger days, he rode motorcycles, played horseshoes, and loved challenging you to a game of Perquackey. When their oldest daughter, Angelina, was born, Steve and Cheryl were led to the Church of Christ. Soon after, he decided to become a full-time pulpit minister. While attending the Southern California School of Evangelism, they welcomed their second daughter, Christine. He filled many roles during his lifetime. He served as a chaplain, a member of the chamber of commerce, and a leader in the local chapter of LULAC. Some of his various jobs included meter reader, preacher, and financial advisor.

Most recently, he was helping others pay off their debts, working for United Financial Freedom. Steve loved God and loved people. If you needed Steve, he was always there. For him, a stranger was merely a friend he hadn’t met. He loved well and was loved well in return. He will be missed by many, including his wife, Cheryl; his two daughters, Angelina and Christine; his many grandchildren; his brother, Michael; his sister, Monica; and his many cousins and other family members. Preceding him in death are his mother and father, Carmen and Albert Orduño; brother, Rudy; and great-granddaughter, Hannah.

From Dignity Memorial.

