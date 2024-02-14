Obituary of Susan L. Couse Einung, 77

In Loving Memory of Susan L. Couse Einung (1946-2023)

– It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Susan L. Couse Einung, a cherished educator, world traveler, and beloved family member, who left us on Dec. 28, 2023.

Born in Binghamton, NY, on April 26, 1946, to John and Jeannette Couse, Susan’s passion for education and adventure began early in life. Her career in teaching, starting in Binghamton, NY, to Los Angeles, and then most notably at Winifred Pifer Elementary School in Paso Robles, spanned over three decades and touched the lives of several hundred students with her wisdom, kindness, and love of learning.

Susan was a snappy dresser with a quick wit, always ready to share stories from her adventures. Her intelligence, generosity, and charm touched the lives of many, especially family, to whom she was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt, and her friends including her teacher colleagues, her Wine Divas group, and her numerous friends in Cambria, and across the country.

Susan’s journey was enriched by love, notably with Gene Santiago, her high school sweetheart. Life saw them embarking on separate paths only to reconnect years later after Susan’s divorce from David Einung, whom she married in 1983. Their reunion led them to continue their shared life’s journey where they embraced each moment together.

Susan is lovingly remembered by her life partner, Gene Santiago; her brother, Robert Couse (Darlene); former sister-in-law, Patricia Couse; nephew, Jason Couse (Kelli); niece, Jeannine Wells (Neil); grand nieces, Avery, Natalie, Emma, and Samantha; and numerous cousins.

A memorial to celebrate Susan’s life will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, donations to H.A.R.T. (Homeless Animal Rescue Team) in Susan’s memory would be appreciated.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media