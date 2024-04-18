Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 18, 2024
Obituary of Susann (Mahler) Starr, 77 

Posted: 4:53 am, April 18, 2024 by News Staff
Susann (Mahler) Starr
Feb. 15, 1947 – April 15, 2024
In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Susann (Mahler) Starr, age 77 passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024.

A celebration of life for Susann will be held Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 9685 Morro Rd, Atascadero, CA.

 

