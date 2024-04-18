Obituary of Susann (Mahler) Starr, 77

Susann (Mahler) Starr

Feb. 15, 1947 – April 15, 2024

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Susann (Mahler) Starr, age 77 passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024.

A celebration of life for Susann will be held Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 9685 Morro Rd, Atascadero, CA.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media