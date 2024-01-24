Obituary of Terese Zilke, 65

– Terese Zilke of Paso Robles, California passed on Jan. 18, 2024 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Teresa Ann Nifong in Topeka Kansas, to parents Elizabeth Mary and Robert Lanpher Nifong. The family moved to Oxnard, California in 1960 where Terese lived until attending Ventura College and then San Diego State University. Terese returned to the Central Coast to begin her career with California State Parks in 1986.

Terese had an illustrious career with state parks, engaging her passion for outdoor recreation with her purposeful commitment to public safety as an iconic State Park Ranger. She began her career at Hearst Castle as a State Park Peace Officer, and then in the Channel Coast District nearer to home. She promoted back to Hearst Castle and then to the Capitol District in Sacramento and finally retiring in 2014 from the Law Enforcement Emergency Services Division as a Superintendent III.

It was at her Peace Officer academy that Terese first met Andy Zilke, determined as she was to be successful, she promptly ignored him. Meeting again when they both worked in the Channel Coast District. They married in 1993 forming the lifelong bond that we all know so well today.

Terese’s presence lit up a room, her smile was contagious, and she loved planning a proper celebration! Even in her last days, her priority was to live life to the fullest, and spend time with her friends and family.

During Terese’s career she was instrumental in expanding and supporting the State Park Canine program. This passion continued into their retirement as they have provided K-9 care for so many over the years. To continue this passion, in lieu of flowers the family would like to have donations sent to the California State Parks Canine Foundation https://rangerk9.org/ .

There are no services planned at this time, a Legacy.com account has been established to share information and memories, please sign the guest book.

