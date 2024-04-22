Obituary of Terisa Sarbeck, 66

Terisa Marie Sarbeck

Oct. 4, 1957 – April 12, 2024

Templeton, California

– With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to a loving soul who blessed all of our lives with warmth, kindness, and boundless love. Terisa Marie Sarbeck passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 12, 2024, after her journey with Alzheimer’s disease, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and joy.

Terisa was born on Friday, Oct. 4, 1957, in Paso Robles, California to Aldo and Silvia Nerelli. Terisa was raised amongst the vineyards in small-town Templeton with her older siblings, Frank and Ann. She graduated from Templeton High School in 1977, where she was the homecoming queen and the class valedictorian. Mentioning this achievement to Terisa would bring out her trademark satire and humility, “Well, it’s easy, when there are only three students.”

Terisa attended Cal Poly-SLO and graduated in four years with a bachelor’s degree in Child Development. After graduation, Terisa worked in Santa Rosa for two years while living with her sister Ann. In 1983, Terisa moved to the community of Glen Ivy, where she met lifelong friends, as well as her husband David. Two years later, David and Terisa got married in June of 1985.

In March of 1991, Terisa gave birth to Carina, who would grow to become a noble and exquisite woman. Six years later in May of 1997, Terisa gave birth to Aidan, who would grow up to be just like his mother, gentle, kind, and thoughtful. Aidan and Carina embody Terisa’s boundless love, unwavering kindness, and profound compassion. Going forward, Terisa’s family hopes to honor her legacy, keeping her spirit alive in every gesture of care and every act of empathy.

Terisa, above all else, cherished the moments spent with her beloved family and friends. These moments were often in the simplicity of everyday life, where laughter, love, and joy radiated. The Sarbeck family’s frequent weekend camping trips, or “power trips” as Terisa loved to say, were one of the many joys of her life. While Terisa did love to be home with a book, she also loved exploring; from traversing Italy with her sister and mother to adventuring through Africa with her son and husband to venturing across the western United States. One of her favorite places to visit was Stout Grove, a beautiful forest of giant redwoods in northern California, where she felt joy, humility, and a deep sense of peace.

Terisa’s unwavering kindness touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of simply meeting her. Whether it was a loving hug, a kind word, or a warm smile, she had an innate ability to uplift spirits and make you feel loved. Terisa was compassionate, giving, and nurturing to all. She truly was the exemplar of kindness, dignity, and humor until her last day.

In honoring Terisa’s memory, let us cherish the precious moments we shared, and strive to emulate the love and compassion that embodied her essence. Though she may no longer be physically present, her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Terisa is survived by her husband, her two children, her granddaughters, her sister and brother, and all who know her.

Rest in peace, Terisa, knowing that your love will continue to inspire and uplift us for all eternity. You will be dearly missed, but your legacy of love and kindness will endure forever in our hearts.

Instead of flowers, donations, or gifts, Terisa and her family ask that you remember to be kind and to love one another.

