Obituary of Thomas Andrew Baer, Jr., 35

– Thomas Andrew Baer, Jr., age 35, known to his family as Andrew and his friends as ‘Baer’ passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Born in Van Nuys California, he moved to Paso Robles with his family when he was nine years old. He graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2007 and Sonoma State University in 2015 with a degree in Psychology. Between high school and college, he studied and became a licensed psychiatric technician. Caregiving was his expertise.

Upon graduating from college, he moved to West Hills, Calif., to care for his grandmother until her passing in 2019. He then returned to Paso Robles and worked full-time at Atascadero State Hospital. His love of music, cooking, movies, books, and a lifelong passion for Legos filled all his free time. He had a whimsical personality, an infectious laugh, and a generous heart.

He was overflowing with love and encouragement towards everyone he knew. He is survived by his parents, Thomas Baer and Jocelyn Stevens-Baer, brother Alexander Baer, and extended family. He will always be remembered for his acts of kindness and love. A celebration of his life will be held early next year.

From Dignity Memorial.

