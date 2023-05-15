Paso Robles News|Monday, May 15, 2023
Obituary of Thomas Anthony Flynn, 85 

Posted: 5:40 am, May 15, 2023 by News Staff
obit

Thomas Anthony Flynn.

– Thomas Anthony Flynn “Tom,” 85 of Paso Robles passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 820 Creston Rd. in Paso Robles.

A celebration of life will follow.

More information will be provided at a later date.

-From Eddington Funeral Services

