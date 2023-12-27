Obituary of Thomas Joseph Bradley, 84

– Thomas Joseph Bradley died on April 30, 2023, at Sydney Creek Memory Care in San Luis Obispo, California, after living with dementia for a number of years. With his wife Evelyn, daughter Debora, and sister-in-law Joyce by his side, Tom passed away with peace just a few minutes after we prayed, sang a hymn, and listened to “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.”

Tom was born on July 1, 1938, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Isabelle Bradley, the second of three sons. He and his family moved to Santa Barbara, California in 1953. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1956.

In February 1957, Tom met the love of his life Evelyn Pendleton; one shy teen gradually finding it easy to talk with another shy teen — Tom often calling Evelyn on the phone and just talking about this and that. They married on March 22, 1959, and celebrated their 64th anniversary shortly before his passing. They were blessed with three wonderful children: Debora Bradley, Timothy Bradley, and James Bradley.

In addition to his wife and children, Tom leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren, Armando Ramos, Jr., Jenna Larsen, Marlo Bradley, Katie Winkler, Goose Bradley, Maité Bradley, and Joaquin Bradley, and two adored great-grandchildren, Eva and Desmond Larsen. He also leaves behind his brother Joseph Kevin Bradley, sister-in-law Joyce Singelman, brother- and sister-in-law Randy and Martha Pendleton, his daughter-in-law Janna Silva, and his grandson-in-law Justin Larsen, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tom enjoyed a long career in the printing field. When Evelyn started her own business in Santa Barbara, Graphic Traffic, in 1985, Tom soon became an integral partner, printing out challenging digital files to a Linotype Imagesetter. Family and friends greatly appreciated how generous and helpful Tom was in sharing his computer/tech expertise.

Tom and Evelyn loved to host friends and family at countless gatherings. He especially loved celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, preparing the corned beef and cabbage, carrots and potatoes himself and inviting whoever could come. Tom enjoyed camping, golfing with friends, and RVing, he and Evelyn making two cross-country trips and visiting many national parks and most of the states. He always looked forward to monthly RV outings with the Santa Barbara Elks Caravaneers. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles.

A Celebration of Life was held for Tom in Morro Bay last June.

