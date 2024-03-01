Obituary of Thomas Pendley, 65

Thomas Henry Pendley

May 11, 1959 – Jan. 10, 2024

Templeton, California

– Thomas Pendley was born on May 11, 1959, at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Sadly, Thomas passed away on Jan. 10, 2024, following a short battle with cancer, with his beloved children by his side.

Thomas is survived by his daughter Breanna Pendley, son Tyler Pendley, brother Rob Pendley, sisters Brigitte Fowler and Linda Persons, many nieces and nephews, long-time girlfriend and companion Debra Knowles and her children and grandchildren. His former wife Lizann and her family remained an important part of his life.

Thomas was an Atascadero local, having moved there with family when he was three years old. He attended Atascadero High School and spent four years playing basketball and what he called, “getting into mischief.”

Thomas had many lifelong friends involved in this mischief with him. Their friendship kept a smile on his face throughout the high and lows life offered. Shout out to the Happy Hour Crew.

Thomas always enjoyed the finer things in life: family and friends, sports, travel, anything beautiful and Wild Turkey. He had a goal to visit every MLB stadium but fell short at 18. He was a fan of classic rock and sported a mullet long after the trend of the 80s had passed. He said it made his nose look smaller.

Thomas was a hard worker, as stubborn as he was kind, and loved by all who knew him. He was a man who presence was inescapable, demanding your attention with his hearty guffaw and sense of humor. He truly was larger than life and will be missed by all.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother Ingeborg Pendley, and sister Peggy Pendley.

A celebration of Life will be held May 11 at the Templeton Park, and we all know Thomas asked for a big party.

-From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media