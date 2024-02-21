Obituary of Tommy Ray Blankenship, 84

– Tommy Ray Blankenship, 84, passed away early in the morning of February 9, 2024, from a stroke. Dad was at home on the land when he moved on, surrounded by the love of two cows, a dog, a house cat, a feral cat, and a chicken. Dad was preceded in passing by his wife Judy, and is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Tom was born on May 14th, 1939, in northwest Missouri, and relocated to southern California with his family during World War II. After graduation from Venice High School, Dad caught on with Southern California Edison, where he worked for 36 years – gradually moving up the California coast. In addition to his work at Edison he developed a love for building and oversaw the construction of three houses in the Santa Clarita and Santa Barbara area, becoming a lifelong tinkerer of things.

Dad found his final home in the Creston community and made fast friends with everyone there. When he was at home, he was poking around his vineyard and orchard, riding his Gator to check on the fields, or rooting on his beloved Los Angeles Rams. Squirrels feared him, for good reason. When he was out, he could usually be found at the Loading Chute (aka City Hall), Huckleberry’s, or wolfing down sushi on special occasions.

Dad had a special passion for fishing and would join you for a day on the water at the drop of a hat. He brought an innate curiosity to the outside world and found himself most at home there, with the puzzle of what was biting, and on what. If there was a new flavor of Power Bait out Dad had to have it. We will always remember fingers stained with garlic flavored cheese, and the fact that Velveeta was better suited for fish bait than for human consumption.

Passing usually leaves things undone and Dad certainly had irons remaining in the fire; at the end of his time here, though, he found a renewed joy in the friends and family around him. He did things his way and was most certainly old school. We hope all who knew him take comfort in the fact that had a deep appreciation for everyone around him and realize that we all held a place in his heart.

Tom will be buried in the Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Santa Clarita and a local memorial service. No dates have been set at this time.

