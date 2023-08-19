Obituary of Vernon Sullivan, 58

Vernon Sullivan

Feb. 26, 1965 – Aug. 9, 2023

Kaufman, Texas

– Vernon Leon Sullivan, 58, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, love, and music. He was born on Feb. 26, 1965, in Atascadero, to Bill and Yvonne Sullivan, who preceded him in death, as did his brother, Dan Sullivan. Vernon was an added blessing to our family and to all families he touched. Captivating hearts with his kindness, radiant charm, and infectious laughter.

Vernon is survived by siblings: Jerri (Norris) Burk and husband Michael of Montana; Rick Norris and wife Kendra of Fresno; Ginger (Sullivan) Allison of Shell Beach; Janet (Norris) Johansson of Texas; Dale Sullivan and wife Jana of Washington; Rodney Norris of Missouri; and Verena (Sullivan) Douglas and husband Tim of Oregon. They stand united with 33 nieces and nephews, an abundance of great-nieces and nephews, and endless cousins.

Vernon graduated from Atascadero High School in 1983. He dedicated over 25 years of his career to NCI Affiliates and Options Family Services. Vernon enjoyed his work at Hearst Castle and their Campground, Albertsons, and the Rest Stops on HWYs 101 and 46. One of the highlights of his career was the opportunity to swim in the Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle.

In High School, Vernon was a master of Checkers; he effortlessly “kicked everyone’s butt.” He enjoyed all board games, especially Aggravation, playing for hours. There was always endless laughter and arguments as to who would win this time; it was Vernon, it was always Vernon because of his “cheatin’ dice,” all while shouting, “Out-ta site Dyno-mite.” Vernon was an ardent bowler at the Atascadero and Paso Robles Bowling Alleys. He was also great at pool. With a cue in hand, he skillfully wielded his own pool stick, guiding ball after ball into a pocket.

While living in Kaufman, TX, Vernon found support and guidance from Brother Billy Portley of the Love Fellowship Church.

We invite all who were touched by Vernon’s presence to join together in a Celebration of Life at the Atascadero Moose Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 2-6 p.m.

Vernon will be remembered for his love of family, friends, his loud voice, his infectious laughter and smile, and playing board games. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 19, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media