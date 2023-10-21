Obituary of Victoria Ann Johnson, 83

– Victoria Ann Johnson, 83, entered eternal life on Friday, October 6, 2023, in Paso Robles, California. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Edward Brennan and Adrienne Victoria Gerbereux Brennan. She grew up primarily in New Jersey.

Victoria married in 1960 and has one child, Joni Lyn Johnson Shaffery. She moved to California in 1961.

Vicki graduated from nursing school in 1960 and enjoyed more than twenty years honing her craft. She was one of the first nurses in California to practice intensive care and coronary care nursing and eventually became Head Charge Nurse at various hospitals in the Orange County area. She then returned to college and graduated from Long Beach State University with a Bachelors in Nursing. She taught future nurses in the North Orange County Regional Occupational Program for twenty years before retiring. In 2019, she moved to the Paso Robles area to be near her family. She was deeply devoted to the Lord and enjoyed singing in the choir while she lived in Placentia, California. She was an avid reader and gracious hostess. She enjoyed music and was especially devoted to her three grandsons.

Victoria is survived by her daughter, Joni, and son-in-law, John Shaffery, three grandsons, Travis Ryan, Michael Kelly, and Niall Brennan, as well as her siblings, David, John, Teresa, Christine, and Robert, and their families.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church, 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles, California on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

