Obituary of Virginia ‘Ginny’ Cheda Lowe, 99

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Cheda Lowe

April 24, 1923 – Dec. 13, 2022

– Ginny was born 99 years ago, grew up, and lived in SLO County all of her life. Her parents were Maurice and Elsie Cheda who lived on a dairy farm (now Cal Poly’s old sheep unit). She attended local SLO city schools and graduated in 1941 from the senior high school. She worked for the telephone company during the war until 1945. She met Harold Lowe in 1940. He went off to serve in the Army in New Guinea and Australia in 1941. They married in July 1944, when he was reassigned medically stateside.

She was a mother to James and Patricia in 1946 and 1947. She was a homemaker all of her life. Her hobbies were gardening, traveling, sewing, and Model “A” tours with Harold. She loved cats and making house plans for the three houses that Harold built (he was a carpenter) for the family. For the last 45 years, the Lowes have lived in Santa Margarita.

She leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Harold, in January after 77 years of marriage; her parents Maurice and Elsie Cheda; brother, Louis Cheda; granddaughter, Jennifer Silveira Evans; and son-in-law Melvyn Silveira.

As per Ginny’s wishes, A private family memorial service will be held in the spring, when all of her family can be together. Memorial contributions may be made to Woods Animal Shelter or Central Coast Hospice.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2022.

– From Dignity Memorial.

