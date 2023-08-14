Obituary of William Douglas Gates, 79

September 14, 1943 – July 24, 2023

– With profound sadness, we announce the passing of William “Bill” Douglas Gates, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who left us on July 24, 2023. He was 79.

Born in Paso Robles, Calif., Bill was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had an unwavering passion for road trips, camping, fishing, hunting, cutting wood, and racing. The most cherished memories will be the gatherings at the ranch where he was raised in York Mountain. There he found tranquility in the woods and loved to barbecue for family and friends. Music was another significant part of Bill’s life. He loved passing the time and playing his favorite tunes. A storyteller extraordinaire, his grandkids humorously recall Grandpa jokingly telling stories that at times shared little truth. Humor was his key to life. In all these moments, Bill understood the importance of nurturing and strengthening family bonds through connection, laughter, and heartfelt conversations, creating lasting memories that will live on in our hearts.

As a United States Coast Guard veteran, his seagoing service drew a lifelong appreciation and inspiration for the ocean. After serving his country, he embraced a new chapter in his life as a leasor/operator of Standard Gas Stations. As a full-service operator, he could enjoy connecting with customers and cars. In the last 40 years, he laid floors serving the greater San Luis Obispo county. Bill would reference having done selected floors on any local route traveled.

Above all, Bill will be remembered for his unyielding love and support for his beloved wife of 58 years, Maggie. He was a pillar of strength, always there to lend a listening ear, offer guidance, and provide unwavering comfort. Their bond was one of deep understanding, respect, and enduring love, inspiring all those who witnessed it. A testament that lives on in his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Our family is immensely grateful to the medical community who navigated the landscape of his illness. Especially DeVita Kidney Care for all that you gave Bill and our family during some of the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you for holding space for us all and, more importantly, tolerating my dad’s humor and endless “Bill Gates” jokes, which allowed him to reframe his most significant challenges. He always knew how to make a room laugh. Thanks for being in on it.

Bill’s legacy will live on through the memories he created, the love he shared, and the lessons he taught. He touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask that you join us in celebrating Bill’s remarkable life. Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, with the Vigil for the Deceased at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m., followed by the Rite of Commital at Paso Robles District Cemetary. A celebration of Bill’s life will proceed graveside at Bill’s daughter and son-in-law’s home in Templeton.

