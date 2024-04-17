Obituary of William Francis Geiwitz Jr., 94

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– William “Bill” Francis Geiwitz, Jr. passed away at home surrounded by family on April 7, 2024, in Paso Robles, California at the age of 94. Born on July 3, 1929, in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania, Bill was a fiercely loving, kind, and generous man with a signature smirk and twinkle in his eye. He was a faithful husband, father, and grandfather, who took tremendous pride in his family. Bill was a devout Christian who never stopped studying and following the word of God, and humbly served as the spiritual leader of his family.

Bill’s commitment to service was exemplified through his dedication to the United States Marine Corps. Bill proudly served in the USMC for two years, embodying the values of honor, courage, and commitment. After his honorable discharge, he pursued a career as an electrician at Aerojet and was a proud member of IBEW, Local 18.

Beyond his professional and military service, Bill’s life was a symphony of simple pleasures. He sang in the Boys Quartet in high school and loved singing funny songs for his grandkids. Bill taught himself how to play the harmonica in his youth and continued playing until a few weeks before his death. His love for music was matched only by his passion for farming. Bill loved working his land and raising animals whether at “the lot” in San Dimas or later at his farm in Paso Robles.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and faithfulness in the hearts of his beloved wife, Betty Geiwitz, daughters Patricia (Steven) Gatson and Connie Roach, and granddaughters Christine (Eric) Gatson-Michalak, Marilyn Gatson, and Mary Roach. Bill’s earthly departure follows those of his daughter Mary Catherine Geiwitz, his parents Mary Magdalene and William Francis Geiwitz, Sr., and his sister Mary Geiwitz.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

We invite all who knew him to join in remembrance and to give thanks for the blessing that was Bill’s life. May his memory continue to inspire a spirit of gratitude and respect for all creation, and may he enjoy his eternal reward with our Heavenly Father.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media