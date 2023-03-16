Obituary of Rod Jarmin, 83

– Rod Jarmin, 83, a long-time resident of Paso Robles, left this earth for his heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona due to complications from lung cancer. Rod was born in August of 1939 in Omaha, Nebraska and grew up there on his family’s farm. After graduating from high school, he went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy, he became a sales representative in the veterinary medicine industry and in 1973, received a transfer to California. After several years in that field, he decided to switch careers and became a private mortgage lender. He founded Real Property Lenders in Paso Robles and was proud to have had a hand in developing many beautiful homes here on the central coast.

In retirement, Rod and his wife became avid travelers. They took several trips to various locations in Europe and traveled all over the U.S. in their fifth wheel, making new friends everywhere they went. Rod was a kind and generous man who regularly supported several local youth organizations that were dear to his heart, the 4-H and FFA programs just being two of them. He also spent many years as a referee for the local youth volleyball and basketball leagues. He was a lover of music and played the guitar and the clarinet, but most notably he was a cowboy at heart. A day spent riding his cutting horses was always a good day. Above all else, Rod was a family man. He was the family’s biggest cheerleader, trusted confident and had big shoulders to lean on. He is dearly missed.

Rod is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Jeanette, his four children, Michele Erickson (Richard Day), Michala Jarmin (Monica Estrada), Cody (Sherice) Lane, Mientje (Mark) D’Arelli, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Lynette (Randy) Hampton and brother Dayton (Cindy) Jarmin.

A celebration of life will be held in August with family and close friends.

