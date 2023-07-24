Obitutary of Joanne L. Carter, 85

– Joanne L. Carter, 85, of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023. She was born on Nov. 20, 1937, in Paso Robles, to the late Edith Smith (Iversen) and Len Smith.

Joanne went to school in Fresno to become a cosmetologist. She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years. During her career, she owned “Classic Beauty Salon” on Park Street in Paso Robles, fondly remembered as the “Pink Palace.” She developed long-term friendships with many of her clients and co-workers.

In her free time, Joanne enjoyed various hobbies including gardening, reading, and watching movies. These activities brought her joy and allowed her to relax and unwind.

Joanne is survived by her loving children, Heather Wolcott and Cherie Bruce (Keppi Serpa), her brother Roy Smith (Kandra Smith), sister Jan Meeker and grandchildren, Kera Gori (Nico Gori), Brennan Wolcott, Erin Wolcott, and Lauren Wolcott. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Annette, and Nannette Thompson.

Joanne will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her sense of humor, kind heart, frank opinions, and love for her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

A graveside service at Paso Robles District Cemetery will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. to honor and celebrate Joanne’s life. Family and friends are welcome to join. If you wish to send flowers, you can contact the Flower Lady or Country Florist in Paso Robles and specify that it is for the aforementioned service.

Published by Legacy Remembers on Jul. 19, 2023.

