October is the last chance to complete 2020 Census in SLO County

–San Luis Obispo County residents now have until Oct. 31 to complete the 2020 Census, according to a new court ruling.

On October 1, 2020, District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern California District ordered the U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) to continue the Census through Oct. 31.

This means that Census workers will resume door-to-door interviews through Oct. 31. Household members are encouraged to stay six feet away from census takers during interviews and practice the CDC’s other recommendations as much as possible.

Participation in 2020 Census interviews should present a low risk of transmission of COVID-19. Census takers are trained to mitigate risk of transmission by universally following CDC recommendations, such as wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance of six feet or more, practicing hand hygiene, not entering homes, and conducting interviews outside when practicable.

The census can be completed in less than 10 minutes and residents can respond online, by phone, or by mail. Participation helps ensure fair and equitable representation in government, as well as funding to provide services to residents, including health and human services, transportation projects, schools and emergency services such as the County’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Census data can also help boost the local economy, as companies use the information to decide where to open new locations.

Residents can complete the Census questionnaire online by visiting www.my2020census.gov or by phone by calling (844) 330-2020. Additionally, residents can get more census information or assistance by calling the County’s Census Questionnaire phone line at (805) 781-5011 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

