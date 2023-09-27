Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Old SLO trolley service extended through Nov. 30 

Posted: 6:00 am, September 27, 2023 by News Staff

Trolley covers the heart of Downtown SLO and surrounding hotel areas

– The classic cable-car-style Old SLO trolley is extending its service through fall on Thursday evenings through Nov. 30. On Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., the Old SLO Trolley will make its way down Monterey Street, loop downtown, then run back up Monterey Street every 30 minutes.

“We are thrilled to see the return of the Old SLO Trolley Service. This summer, getting around downtown San Luis Obispo will be even easier on Thursday evenings,” said Jennifer Rice, the city public works deputy director of mobility services. “We encourage community members to hop on, explore, and appreciate all that our downtown has to offer.”

For 50 cents (or 25 cents for seniors or disabled riders), the Old SLO Trolley covers the heart of Downtown SLO and its surrounding hotel areas. The Old SLO Trolley offers passengers a convenient, car-free form of public transit and is perfect for traveling to and from Downtown for dinner and shopping, or the Thursday evening SLO Farmers’ Market. All trolleys are accessible to all and equipped with air conditioning.

The trolley will make the following stops:

  • La Cuesta Inn
  • Monterey at Grand
  • Monterey at Grove
  • Monterey at California
  • Monterey at Toro
  • Monterey at Osos
  • Nipomo at Higuera
  • Marsh at Broad
  • Marsh at Chorro
  • Marsh at Osos
  • Santa Rosa at Higuera
  • Peach Tree Inn

 

For more information on the Trolley Service routes and schedules, visit slotransit.org or call (805) 541-2877.

 

 

