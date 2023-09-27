Old SLO trolley service extended through Nov. 30

Trolley covers the heart of Downtown SLO and surrounding hotel areas

– The classic cable-car-style Old SLO trolley is extending its service through fall on Thursday evenings through Nov. 30. On Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., the Old SLO Trolley will make its way down Monterey Street, loop downtown, then run back up Monterey Street every 30 minutes.

“We are thrilled to see the return of the Old SLO Trolley Service. This summer, getting around downtown San Luis Obispo will be even easier on Thursday evenings,” said Jennifer Rice, the city public works deputy director of mobility services. “We encourage community members to hop on, explore, and appreciate all that our downtown has to offer.”

For 50 cents (or 25 cents for seniors or disabled riders), the Old SLO Trolley covers the heart of Downtown SLO and its surrounding hotel areas. The Old SLO Trolley offers passengers a convenient, car-free form of public transit and is perfect for traveling to and from Downtown for dinner and shopping, or the Thursday evening SLO Farmers’ Market. All trolleys are accessible to all and equipped with air conditioning.

The trolley will make the following stops:

La Cuesta Inn

Monterey at Grand

Monterey at Grove

Monterey at California

Monterey at Toro

Monterey at Osos

Nipomo at Higuera

Marsh at Broad

Marsh at Chorro

Marsh at Osos

Santa Rosa at Higuera

Peach Tree Inn

For more information on the Trolley Service routes and schedules, visit slotransit.org or call (805) 541-2877.

