Olive and Lavender Festival returns to downtown in May

Event presented by the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association

– The Paso Robles Main Street Association is proud to announce the Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an admission-free event in the Downtown Paso Robles City Park.

This will be the 20th annual olive festival and the 16th annual lavender festival. Each year, olive and lavender farmers and artisans showcase their handcrafted products such as olive oils, lavender, skincare products, culinary products, and more.

Attendees can savor extra virgin and flavored olive oils, culinary lavender, and even olive oil ice cream. New this year is the Main Street Lounge. Located near the Gazebo, there will be sips available for purchase provided by the SLO County Distillery Trail and local beer and wine producers. In this area, you will also be invited to see a live demonstration of the lavender essential oil distillation process in a copper alembic still provided by Hambly Lavender Farm with demonstrations throughout the day.

“Over the last 20 years, the popularity of this event has proved that people want to learn more about the health benefits and culinary creativity of olives, olive oil, and lavender. A festival makes it fun for the whole family,” said Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Director Norma Moye.

For more information, contact Main Street at (805) 238-4103 or visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Share To Social Media