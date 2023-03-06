Olive & Lavender Festival returns May 20

Festival to be held at Paso Robles Downtown City Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– The Paso Robles Olive & Lavender Festival is set to take place on May 20, organized by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Paso Robles Downtown City Park and will feature vendors from both within and outside the county.

The festival will showcase a range of olive oil, olive, and lavender products, with visitors able to enjoy free tastings of olive oil and olive oil ice cream. Products available from vendors will include those in the lavender, olives, arts, and crafts categories. Short talks on the health benefits of olive oil and lavender will also be given.

While admission to the festival is free, those wishing to participate in the distillery trail and purchase beverages from Cal Coast Beer Co. will be charged a fee.

Organizers of the festival are expecting large numbers of visitors from across the region and beyond, who will be keen to sample the high-quality products on offer and learn more about the health benefits of these popular ingredients.

“Over the last 19 years, the popularity of this event has proved that people want to learn more about the health benefits and culinary creativity of olives, olive oil, and lavender. A festival makes it fun for the whole family,” said Norma Moye, executive director of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s Olive & Lavender Festival Committee.

For more information contact call main street at (805) 238-4103 or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

