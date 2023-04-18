Olive & Lavender Festival returns to Paso Robles May 20

Event features tastings, shopping, talks

– The Paso Robles Olive & Lavender Festival, a Paso Robles Main Street Association event, will be held Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Paso Robles Downtown City Park. Admission is free, however, there is a fee for the distillery trail and Cal Coast Beer Co. beverages.

The festival features olive oil, olive, and lavender vendors from SLO County and outside our county featuring their products along with free olive oil tasting.

The event will feature olive oil tasting, olive oil ice cream, as well as lavender, olive, and arts and crafts products to browse. There will be short talks on the health benefits of olive oil and lavender and a distillery trail featuring (for a fee) either a Moscow mule or lavender Moscow mule and beer (for a fee) by Cal Coast Beer Co.

“Over the last 19 years, the popularity of this event has proved that people want to learn more about the health benefits and culinary creativity of olives, olive oil, and lavender. A festival makes it fun for the whole family,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association Norma Moye.

For more information about the festival, call (805) 238-4103 or visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

