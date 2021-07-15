Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 15, 2021
Olive Oil Times highlights the Central Coast growing region 

Posted: 6:00 am, July 15, 2021 by News Staff

Thirty-six producers from 20 counties combined to win 62 awards at global competition

–Despite a challenging crop year in which inclement weather and labor shortages hampered the harvest across California, producers from the state enjoyed a solid performance at the 2021 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, according to a recent story by Olive Oil Times.

Thirty-six producers from 20 counties combined to win 62 awards at the world’s most prestigious olive oil quality competition. While producers were spread across the state, the highest concentration came from the Central Coast region, they report.

Comprising San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County and Santa Cruz County, producers from the Central Coast earned 16 Gold Awards and five Silver Awards at the NYIOOC. Combined, producers from the region, which is slightly larger than Slovenia, earned one-third of all awards won by U.S. producers at the competition.

Winning producers attributed a combination of the region’s Mediterranean climate, unique soils and culture of camaraderie for their success.

Read the full story at Olive Oil Times.

