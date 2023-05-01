One Cool Earth hosting third-annual Garden Party

Event to be held at San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden in El Chorro Regional Park

– Local nonprofit One Cool Earth will host their third-annual Garden Party on May 20. The party will be held at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden in El Chorro Regional Park from 4 – 7 p.m. All proceeds of this event will go directly to support One Cool Earth’s innovative, garden-based science curriculum. Over 11,000 Central Coast students will be impacted by the program during the 2022-2023 school year.

The public is invited to join the One Cool Earth team in celebrating garden education and the work of the nonprofit’s partners, plus the work of teachers and the community. The family-friendly party will kick off at 4 p.m. with live music, interactive children’s activities in the garden, food and drink, and a raffle highlighting local businesses. Attendance at this event is free to the public.

One Cool Earth is a SLO County non-profit that partners with 29 local schools to teach science education in outdoor learning laboratories. For more information, visit www.onecoolearth.org/.

